Bridge City's Ty Chambless goes 1 for 2 in Team USA's 8-5 win over Korea

Local baseball player helps USA remain undefeated at U-12 World Cup

TAINAN, Taiwan — Bridge City's Ty Chambless went 1 for 2 at the plat in Team USA' 8-5 win over Kora in the U-12 World Cup being played in Tainan, Taiwan.

In the third inning Chambless hammered a ball to the gap that looked to be a sure double. Instead a perfect relay throw got the Southeast Texan before he could reach safely.

Chambless was also solid behind the plate for the Stars and Stripes in the win.