Bridge City's Ty Chambless goes 1 for 2 in Team USA's 8-5 win over Korea

TAINAN, Taiwan — Bridge City's Ty Chambless went 1 for 2 at the plat in Team USA' 8-5 win over Kora in the U-12 World Cup being played in Tainan, Taiwan.
In the third inning Chambless hammered a ball to the gap that looked to be a sure double. Instead a perfect relay throw got the Southeast Texan before he could reach safely.
Chambless was also solid behind the plate for the Stars and Stripes in the win.
The victory moved the United States to (4-0) in the World Cup and secured a sport in the Super Round.