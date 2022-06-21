Bridge City powers their way into District 32 Championship

Bridge City continues tear through District 32 Tournament with win at Nederland

NEDERLAND, Texas — Bridge City 11 year old All-Stars continued their tear through the District 32 Tournament with 19-4 blowout win at Nederland Tuesday night.

Big Red blanked Vidor 10-0 in the first round before taking it to Hamshire-Fannett 21-7 in round two. In all Bridge City has outscored their three opponents by a combined 50-11.

The victory by Bridge City propels into the District 32 Championship that will be played 6 pm Thursday evening at Nederland or Port Neches.

The Mid-County rivals will meet for a second time tomorrow night after Nederland won the first meeting 6-5 on Saturday.

Port Neches earned a rematch with Nederland after eliminating Hamshire-Fannett 18-1 Tuesday night.

REPORTED LITTLE LEAGUE SCORES

District 32 11U Baseball

Bridge City 19 Nederland 4

Port Neches 18 Hamshire-Fannett 1 (HF eliminated)

District 12 10U Baseball

Lumberton 9 West End 4

Kountze defeated Tyler County (TC eliminated)

District 12 12U Baseball

Tyler County defeated Kirbyville (KVL eliminated)

Lumberton defeated Buna (Buna eliminated)

District 12 10U Softball

Lumberton defeated Kountze

Buna defeated Jasper