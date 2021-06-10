Bridge City 9's advance to District 32 Championship

Bridge City secures spot in title game with 12-3 win over Port Neches

PORT NECHES, Texas — The Bridge City 9-year-old All-Stars seem to be getting better with every game played.

After edging Vidor 12-11 and getting past Hamshire-Fannett 8-3, Bridge City blasted Port Neches 12-3 in the District 32 Semifinals.

Big Red wasted little time in the game hosted by Port Neches, plating five runs in their first at bat of the night.

Bridge City now awaits the winner of Port Neches and Nederland in the Championship Saturday night at 7:00 pm.

The Mid-County rivals will have their rematch tomorrow night in Port Neches. Port Neches won the first meeting between the two 9-3.