Bridge City 8's take District 32 opener over Vidor, 11-6

Bridge City to battle Port Neches after securing opening round win

VIDOR, Texas — Bridge City's 8 year old All-Stars opened the District 32 Tournament with a hard fought 11-6 win at Vidor Thursday night.

BC got things going in their first at bat when Kyler Klucik drove in Weldon Tucker on a looper to second base.

Big Red would then put a five spot on the board in the second to take a commanding 6-0 lead.

Vidor refused to go down without a fight. The black and gold would respond with five runs of their own in the third to cut Bridge City's lead to just one.

Momentum would swing right back to BC in the fourth when they plated five more runs on the way their opening round win.

Weldon Tucker led Bridge City in the win going 2 for 3 with a run batted in while Axel Warren had two RBI's for Big Red. Kolton Soliz also had a perfect night at the plate going 2 for 2 with a double and a walk.

Bridge City will host Port Neches Friday night at 7 pm in the winner's bracket, while Vidor will try to avoid elimination at home against Nederland.

DISTRICT 32 8U BASEBALL

Bridge City 11 Vidor 6

Groves National 12 Nederland 8

Friday

Port Neches at Bridge City, 7 pm

Nederland at Vidor, 7 pm

Saturday

Groves National at Port Neches/Bridge City winner, 7 pm

Port Neches/Bridge City loser at Nederland/Vidor winner, 7 pm