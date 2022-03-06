x
Baseball

Bridge City 8's are one win away from District 32 Championship!

Bridge City downs Groves National in District 32 Semifinals

GROVES, Texas — The Bridge City 8 year old All-Stars are one win away from the District 32 Championship after leaving Groves National with an 11-7 win Friday night.

Big Red's Reid Trimble was sharp on the hill in the first inning, striking out the side. 

Bridge City would then hit the five-run limit in their first at bat. Guillory delivered the biggest hit. With a pair of runners on, Guillory nailed a ball over the left fielders lead to extend BC's lead to 3-0.

Bridge City will getting the weekend off before returning to the diamond for a winner take all title tilt Tuesday night. 

Groves National drops to Monday night elimination game against Nederland, Hamshire-Fannett or Port Neches. 

Port Neches survived elimination with a 12-6 win over Vidor Little League. 

