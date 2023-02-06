Bridge City 8's advance to District 32 Semifinals

BC takes it to Port Neches in District 32 action

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — The Bridge City 8 year old All-Stars punched their ticket to the District 32 Semifinals with an 18-3 win over Port Neches Friday night.

BC held a 4-2 lead over Port Neches after one inning before blowing things open with five runs in the third.

Weldon Tucker and Tucker Tally combined for a no-hitter on the hill for Big Red. Tally also had a big night at the plate, going 2 for 2 with an inside the park home run, triple and two runs batted in.

Kolton Soliz did his part at the plate as well with a pair of hits and two RBI.

Bridge City is back in action tomorrow night at home against Groves National, with the winner advancing to Monday night's title game.



Port Neches will try to avoid elimination Saturday night at Vidor.

DISTRICT 32 8U BASEBALL

Bridge City 18 Port Neches 3

Vidor 11 Nederland 10 (Nederland eliminated)

Tomorrow

Semifinals

Groves National at Bridge City, 7 pm

Elimination Game

Port Neches at Vidor