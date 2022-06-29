Bridge City 12's secure District 32 Championship

Bridge City 12's beat Groves National 13-2

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Bridge City 12's bats were hard to stop in their 13-2 win over Groves National completing their undefeated season with a District 32 Championship.

Bridge City tallied up a two run lead early in the game. Jaxon Agerton hit one straight to third but Gio Hernandez made the catch to get Agerton out. Luke Erickson crossed home for Bridge City to take the 3-1 lead in the top of the first.

Lawsen Gary got the bats going for Groves with a base hit to right field but he ended the second inning stranded.

In the top of the third Erickson ripped a ball up the right field line. Groves misses the catch and Erickson gets a three-base hit.