Bridge City 12s, Juniors earn spots in Texas East State Tournaments

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A night after the Bridge City 10s and 11s clinched spots in their respective Texas East State Tournament, the 12s and Juniors punched their tickets to Tyler.

In the 12U bracket, Bridge City edged West End 2-1 in front of a packed house at Bridge City Little League.

An errant throw in the third inning would be the difference maker that ultimately gave Bridge City their winning run.

Over at Vidor Youth Baseball the Bridge City Juniors needed ten innings to top Beaumont West End, 10-9.

Unfortunately the Silsbee Intermediates had their summer ended at the Texas East State Tournament in Houston.

West University defended their home field, eliminating Silsbee 16-5.

LITTL LEAGUE BASEBALL

TEXAS EAST INTERMEDIATE TOURNAMENT

West University 16 Silsbee 5

Silsbee eliminated

SECTION 2 JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

Bridge City 10 West End 9 (10 innings)

Bridge City advances to State!