Bridge City 12's advance to championship game with 10-5 win over Orange

Bats stay hot in Bridge City 12's win over Orange.

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Bridge City is advancing to the District 32 Major Baseball All Star Championship game after a 10-5 win over Orange.

Bridge City got an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. Orange would battle back in the bottom.

Mason Istre hits a grounder to the outfield for two RBI. Brayln Haure and Judge Breaux score two runs for Orange.

In the bottom of the first with the score tied at two, Kasen Vaugn smacked one to left field that brought Istre home to take a 3-2 lead.

Davey Hogg went to bat in the top of the second and hit the ball just short of the fence for an RBI tying the game once again.

Bridge City had two runners on base in the top of the third when Jackson Cobb hammered one to right field. Cobb's hit was good for an RBI and Bridge City snagged a 4-3 lead.

The bats didn't stop there. Bridge City found a 6-3 lead in the third inning. Hunter Reeves sent a ball to left field scoring two, Kaysen Click and Jaxton Agerton.