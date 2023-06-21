Bridge City 11's hold off Port Neches, 3-1

Bridge City 11's advance to District 32 Championship

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — In a game that took over four hours due to a lightning delay, Bridge City's 11 year old All-Stars managed to hold off a late rally to top Port Neches 3-1 Wednesday night.

Bridge City took an early 2-0 lead during their first at bat before Port Neches responded with a run of their own in the second.

Big Red would then extend their lead to 3-1 in the third. Things would stay that way until the fifth inning when storms rolled through Southeast Texas.

When things finally resumed around eleven o'clock, Port Neches would get out of a bases loaded jam in the top half of the sixth, setting up a dramatic finish.

In the final at bat of the evening, Port Neches would also load the bases only to see Bridge City get out of it unscathed as well.

Port Neches will make the short trip to Groves National Thursday night for an elimination game with the winner hosting Bridge City Friday in the District 32 Championship.

LITTLE LEAGUE DISTRICT 32

11U BASEBALL

Bridge City 3 Port Neches 1

Groves National 6 Hamshire-Fannett 2

(Hamshire-Fannett eliminated)

LITTLE LEAGUE DISTRICT 12

12U BASEBALL

West End 1 Lumberton 0

10U BASEBALL

West End 14 Kirbyville 0

Tyler County 2 Lumberto n1 (delayed in 2nd)