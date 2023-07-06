Big first inning propels Nederland 9's past Port Neches

NEDERLAND, Texas — A night after Nederland dominated Port Arthur American to open in the District 32 9U Tournament, Big Ned did the same to Port Neches.

Nederland scored five times to open the game and never looked back as they took down Port Neches 9-2 Wednesday night.

The victory propels Nederland into a semifinal matchup at Hamshire-Fannett Friday night. Hamshire-Fannett knocked off Bridge City 2-0 on the road to set up the showdown. Through two games Nederland has outscored their opponents 20-3, while Hamshire-Fannett has yet to give up a run. The blue and gold have won their two games by a combined score of 14-0.