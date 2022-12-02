Beaumont Oilers to host scrimmage game on new home field

The Oilers can start playing in Beaumont after purchasing a home field.

BEAUMONT, Texas — When the Beaumont Oilers hosted tryouts, they were searching for a home field in Beaumont. Now, they have found one.

3810 N Major Drive is now the home of the Beaumont Oilers.

Tomorrow the Oilers are hosting their first game on their new home field against the Houston Stealth. The game begins at 10 a.m. and admission is free. Cracklin' Kings will be on location to provide refreshments.

The Oilers regular season starts on Feb. 27 and the team is looking for volunteers to help feed some out of state players on the team.

The volunteer website says:

"The Beaumont Oilers will have five out of state players that will need to be fed. These players don’t get paid much and rely on the support of the community. We will have one player from Canada and the rest will come all over the United States. What is a better way to welcome these players to SETX than by giving them a home cook meal. We will need meals starting Feb 14."

If you would like to sign up to help, you can reserve a spot at https://www.giveinkind.com/inkinds/F6Q3A2K/beaumont-oilers-baseball-meal-train-1?fbclid=IwAR1sbnKtOJHpk5lD9vVsAolUWk0gp5e22IVjbk4uKu2YuwbLbkJEkGi3aeg.

Beaumont Oilers 2022-2023 Roster:

Roberto Jimenez - P

Darian Fleming - OF, 1B, P

John Batterson - INF, OF, DH

Cordon Ballard - C, 2B

Mikal Celestain - OF, P

Dorian Lewis -1B, 3B, DH

Sage Rodriguez - INF, OF

Chase Dunkleburger - C, DH

Choice Johnson - 1B, 3B, DH

Eric Yielding - INF, OF, P

AJ Graham - OF, P

Joshua Patin - SS, 2B

Elliot Hall - 1B, DH

Blaine Manucy -P, OF

Phillip Farmer - P, OF

Austin Dewey - SS, 2B

Matt Palmer - INF, OF

Pablo Hernandez - OF, DH

Jordano Ramirez - C