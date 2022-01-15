Beaumont Oilers aim to bring professional baseball back to Beaumont.

The Beaumont Oilers held tryouts to add to their roster before the spring season.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Oilers held tryouts today in hopes of bringing professional baseball back to Beaumont, TX.

“We have about 12 guys that are already on the team," said owner Skylar Finn. "We’re looking for about eight to 10 more players.”

The team is looking for guys like 36 year old catcher Chase Dunkleburger who loves to compete and loves the game of baseball.

“I didn’t even know these guys were getting paid when I first heard about the team," said catcher Chase Dunkleburger. "I just saw it as an opportunity to go swing a bat and put on some catchers gear.”

The Oilers have completed their first winter season with the Coastal Baseball League in Houston, TX. Right now, they are looking for players to propel them into the spring season next month.

“Really it’s just grinding out and playing ball and looking to win baseball games," said Finn. "Winning games will actually help us out and make us more known and grow a fan base.”

The team won’t play out of Houston forever. A home field is coming soon for the Oilers.

“We will have some home games out here in Beaumont," said Finn. "We’re just working on some stuff to get out home field.”

After the field, all the team needs is fans in the stands.

“The team definitely needs some support. They could use some hype," said Dunkleburger. "It’s just way more fun to play a game when there’s a lot of people watching and cheering and you have people from the other team booing you and heckling you from the crowd. There’s something about it."