Area teams survive elimination night at Section 2 Tournaments hosted by Bridge City

Little League playoffs roll on with plenty of local teams still playing

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Bridge City was the place to be for Little League fans with three Section 2 elimination games being played at the same time.

On the baseball diamond the West End 11's left no doubt in a 20-5 win over Pasadena. The victory by the District 12 champions from Beaumont sets up a rematch with host Bridge City. West End will need to beat the hosts twice after dropping their first round matchup against Bridge City, 12-8. First pitch of the title round is set for 7:00 pm Thursday night at Bridge City Little League.

Meanwhile it was a big night for a pair of Bridge City softball teams playing on their own diamonds.

The 12's took it to Channelview 12-2 to set up a rematch with undefeated Silsbee. Bridge City will need to beat the maroon and white twice after falling to Silsbee 6-0 in the first round. Things will get started between the two Thursday night in Bridge City at 7.

The Bridge City 10's are also playing in the championship round thanks to a 22-5 thumping of North Shore. Like their 12U red clad counterparts, the Bridge City 11's will need a pair of wins against Jasper after dropping the first meeting 18-5. First pitch between the teams will also be at 7 pm Thursday night in Bridge City.

LITTLE LEAGUE SCORES

Little League Intermediate Baseball

Texas East State Elimination Game

Washington County 10 Kirbyville 0 F

Little League 12U Baseball

Section 2 Elimination Game

ORWALL 5 West End 2 F

Little League 11U Baseball

Section 2 Elimination Game

West End 20 Pasadena 5 F

Little League 10U Baseball

Section 2 Semifinals

Bridge City 4 Montgomery 1 F

Section 2 Elimination Game

West End 12 Barbers Hill 3 F

Little League 12U Softball

Section 2 Elimination Game

Bridge City 12 Channelview 2 F