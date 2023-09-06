2022 Astros World Series trophy coming to Beaumont on Saturday

​You've got two chances on Saturday for a photo opportunity with the trophy and members of the Shooting Stars.

BEAUMONT, Texas — If you've been patiently waiting for a chance to take a photo with the Houston Astros' 2022 World Series trophy then your lucky day is coming up this weekend!

The Houston Astros’ 2022 World Series Trophy will be making a stop in Southeast Texas on Saturday, September 9, 2023 according to Astros.com.

You've got two chances on Saturday for a photo opportunity with the trophy and members of the Shooting Stars according to a news release from Ford Park.

The trophy will be in the lobby of Ford Arena from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. for a totally free event.

A second chance in the lobby will be a few hours later from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. during the "Party at the Park 20th Anniversary pre-party" prior to Saturday evening's Parker McCollum concert.

The evening event is limited and only open to those who have tickets for the concert according to the release. There are still tickets available for the concert.

