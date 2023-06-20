100 youth baseball teams converging on Beaumont for Southeast Texas World Series

Perfect Game Beaumont continues to bring money into Southeast Texas economy

BEAUMONT, Texas — If you travel down Interstate 10 in Beaumont, you'll see the fields at Ford Park full of action just about every single weekend. While those tournaments and fall leagues are great, some event are just bigger than others.

One of those is this week. Perfect Game Beaumont is hosting the Southeast Texas World Series through Sunday.

100 baseball teams ranging from the ages of 13U down to 6U will battle it out in eight different brackets.

Tuesday morning teams gathered at Ford Arena for opening ceremonies. Players were able to hang out and trade pins before things got serious on the turf.

Tournament Director Morgan Walker says these events like this are vital for communities all over Southeast Texas.