Baseball team travels from California to Southeast Texas to play in tournament, explore all the area has to offer

The young California natives told 12News they were especially excited to see alligators and eat dippin' dots.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Hundreds of baseball teams were in Southeast Texas to play in a tournament.

One team traveled almost 2,000 miles from Los Angeles, California to play in the Perfect Game Fall Super NIT.

“The boys have been working hard,” Robert Luna, MVP Hustle coach said. “We've been practicing a lot. Unfortunately with COVID, there isn't a lot of teams out in California, so I saw the tournament and I said we're going. Our parents were packed the next day. They were ready to go.”

Luna said that getting a team of 5 and 6-year-olds to Texas from California was a challenge of its own, but the trip was necessary to remind the children to keep their heads and hopes up.

“They're 5 and 6, so these are new experiences and again, you know, with the whole COVID situation,” Luna said. “We're trying to get them mentally strong again, and letting them know everything is going to be alright.”

The team did not want to pass up the opportunity to play, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic impacted both their practice and play. Even though the trip would be tedious one, the children's parents said they were completely on board.

“We were really excited with the boys,” Rose, MVP Hustle mom, said. “It was really hard to get all of our gear here. We had to learn a lot about that, but we're so pumped and so excited that we got to be a part of this.”

On Saturday, MVP Hustle won both games on their slate, and the team was ready to explore all that Southeast Texas had to offer.

