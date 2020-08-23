x
Sports

Baltimore Ravens terminate Earl Thomas' contract due to 'personal conduct'

The NFL team tweeted Sunday morning, saying his contract was terminated due to 'personal conduct that has adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens.'

BALTIMORE, Maryland — In a tweet on Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens announced safety Earl Thomas' contract has been terminated. 

Thomas is a former West Orange-Stark Mustang. 

The Ravens' tweet, sent at 11:26 a.m., says Thomas' contract was terminated due to 'personal conduct that has adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens.'

ESPN reports the team is parting ways with Thomas just days after an 'on-field altercation with teammate Chuck Clark.'

Thomas, 31, played safety for the Baltimore Ravens. He played at WOS and went on to play college football at Texas. 

Thomas is a 7-time Pro Bowler who won Super Bowl XLVIII as a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

RELATED: 'Just pray for us' | NFL's Earl Thomas in alleged 'violent' altercation with wife

