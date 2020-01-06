BEAUMONT, Texas — It's no secret the Baylor Bears will look to rebuild their defense after losing All-American James Lynch and nine other players. But despite the losses, the future looks bright for the class of 2020 and 2021.

"It's loaded with talent (2021 Class) and that's how you get inside the top 25 like they have," said Grayson Grundhoefer, SicEm 365 Recruiting Analyst. "They're doing a really great job on the recruiting trail. Baylor has 14 commits already and they are probably 10 away from being done with the class, maybe even under 10."

One player to keep an eye on in 2021 is West Orange-Stark's Tyrone Brown.

"He's a guy that I know the Baylor staff is really excited about," Grundhoefer said. "He's criminally underrated right now according to every site in the country. So look for him to take a big jump in recruiting rankings at some point."

One player that may have the opportunity to contribute immediately this season is Newton's four-star defensive end, James Sylvester.

"He might be asked to come in and make an impact beyond the four-game redshirt rule," Grundhoefer said He definitely has the size to do it and he's just a nasty mean competitor who built up at least 8 sacks in every single one of his high school seasons."

Baylor is scheduled to open the 2020 season at NRG Stadium in Houston against the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, September 5.

