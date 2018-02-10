HOUSTON – The Houston Astros open their quest for a second straight World Series title Friday with their first game against the Cleveland Indians set for 1:05 p.m. at Minute Maid Park.

Game 2 is set for 3:37 p.m. on Saturday. The games will air on TBS.

In a matchup of former Cy Young winners, Astros ace Justin Verlander will take the ball in Game 1 against Cleveland right-hander Corey Kluber.

Verlander recorded a career-high 290 strikeouts in 34 starts in the regular season, posting career-best WHIP (0.90), which led the Majors.

"Having been through this experience multiple times in the past, I know what to prepare for and what to expect," Verlander said on Astros.com. "Whether that helps me or not, who knows? It's a funny game. I know the extra adrenaline, I know the atmosphere, I know the intensity. Nothing is going to catch me by surprise. It's just a matter of preparing and going out and continuing to execute pitches like I have this last month of the season."

Right-hander Gerrit Cole will start Saturday's Game 2 against Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco.

Lefty Dallas Keuchel will start Game 3 in Cleveland on Monday against right-hander Mike Clevinger.

Other start times for Game 3 in Cleveland, and if necessary, Games 4 and 5 have not been released.

The 2018 Postseason will begin on Tuesday night on ESPN when the Chicago Cubs host the Colorado Rockies in the NL Wild Card Game presented by Hankook. First pitch at Wrigley Field is slated for 7:08 p.m.

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will host the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium in the AL Wild Card Game presented by Hankook on TBS, with first pitch set for 7:09 p.m.

The NL Division Series presented by Doosan will begin on Thursday with the NL Central Champion Milwaukee Brewers hosting the NL Wild Card Game winner at 4:07 p.m. on FS1 from Miller Park.

MLB Network will follow with the NL West Champion Los Angeles Dodgers meeting the NL East Champion Atlanta Braves at 7:37 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.

The AL Wild Card Game winner will square off against the AL East Champion Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park at 6:32 p.m.

All games telecast on MLB Network, TBS and FOX will be available to MLB. TV subscribers who are authenticated subscribers to the applicable network through a participating pay TV provider.

The NL Wild Card Game will also be available via the ESPN App. ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all 2018 MLB Postseason games.

The entire 2018 Postseason schedule can be viewed at MLB.com/postseason.

