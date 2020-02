WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Baseball season is right around the corner, and with that comes a new chapter the drama of the Astros' sign-stealing scandal. This morning, the eyes of the baseball world will be squarely on the Astros spring training complex in West Palm Beach, Florida.

That's because Astros owner Jim Crane, manager Dusty Baker and some players will talk to the media starting at 8:30 a.m. Houston time.

The following is a Facebook Live provided by the Houston Astros.

Baker will again speak to the media at 10 a.m.

Crane had previously said that the players will apologize for the sign-stealing scandal, ask for forgiveness and move on.

The news conference will be live-streamed on Astros.com, the Astros Facebook page and on the Astros' Twitter account.

