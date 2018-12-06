HOUSTON – The PGA TOUR, the Astros Foundation and its Board of Directors, led by Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane, announced a five-year partnership for the Houston Open beginning with the 2019 event.

The Astros Foundation will operate the event and serve as the host organization.

The commitment to the Houston Open from the Astros Foundation, with the support of a consortium of local sponsors, is in place through 2023. The 2019 tournament will be conducted at the Golf Club of Houston during the fall portion of the PGA TOUR’s 2019-20 FedExCup Season with a $7.5 million purse and 500 FedExCup points awarded to the winner.

“Our team is committed to the continued growth of the Houston Open and making a positive impact in the city of Houston,” Crane said. “The Astros Foundation has always committed to giving back to our community. The funds raised through this tournament will allow us to continue our commitment to serving the people within our county and city and help improve our parks.”

PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan commented about the significance of the Houston Open and its history.

“The PGA TOUR has a rich history in Houston dating back to 1946, and we’re thrilled to share this great news today regarding the Houston Open,” Monahan said. “The event has always made a significant charitable impact by virtue of tremendous partners and outstanding community support, and thanks to the Astros Foundation and Jim Crane, these works including support of The First Tee of Greater Houston will continue.”

The Houston Open was first played in 1946, with the inaugural event captured by Byron Nelson at River Oaks Country Club.

Winners in the 72-year history of the event include World Golf Hall of Fame members Nelson, Arnold Palmer, Jack Burke, Jr., Bobby Locke, Cary Middlecoff, Gary Player, Curtis Strange, Payne Stewart, Fred Couples, Vijay Singh and Phil Mickelson.

The tournament has also made significant contributions to the Houston community, raising nearly $69 million (through 2017) for charitable causes.

Ian Poulter won the 2018 Houston Open at the Golf Club of Houston, the tournament’s home since 2003.

