BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont is officially home to another indoor football team, with the Texas Bighorns set to play in Ford Arena starting in April.

National Gridiron League President Joe McClendon, along with Bighorn Head Coach Joshua Bush met with the media Tuesday afternoon.

When asked how McClendon plans on making a minor league team successful in Beaumont, he responded by saying, "We have to create additional revenue stream. I think every minor league sport that came here before, they just stuck to the model of ticket sales. To be honest with you, when you break down the numbers if you plan on surviving on $15, $14 tickets you won't make it long term. I don't want to follow everything that comes through with a great splash at first. I don't want a splash. I want consistency in what we do. My job is not to go out and win over this community with initial excitement. I want them to see us invest into the community. One we do that, that will be reciprocated."

Coach Bush also outlined the type of players the fans of Southeast Texans can expect to see. "Being that I played arena football for about eleven, twelve years I understand what arena football does for a community. It brings communities together. It definitely is a fan-friendly game. As the head coach here, that's one of the things I want to start out doing. I want to get the community involved with the team. I want to bring players in here that are upstanding men with good character, good people more than just good players."

Individual game tickets range from $14 all the way up to $55, with season ticket packages starting at $96. Tickets can be purchased at www.fordpark.com or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

TEXAS BIGHORNS HOME SCHEDULE

Saturday, April 13 - vs Virginia Iron Horses

Saturday, April 27 - vs Mississippi Mudcats

Saturday, May 11 - vs Louisiana Red Sticks

Saturday, May 18 - vs Kansas Kapitals

Sunday, June 2 - vs Louisiana Red Sticks

Saturday, June 8 - vs Virginia Destroyers

Saturday, June 22 - vs Arkansas Twisters

Saturday, July 13 - Pennsylvania Pioneers