SOUR LAKE, Texas — In a non-district battle between two of the top high school girl's basketball teams in the state, the fifth ranked Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks defeated the tenth ranked Summer Creek Lady Bulldogs 80-77 on Wednesday night.

Ashlon Jackson led the Lady Hawks with 20 points while Mollee Beavers had 17 and Kendall Sneed finished with 14.