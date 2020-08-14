409Sports Two-A-Days 2020: Warren

Despite their record over the year's, the Warriors continue to make progress under head coach Jay Buckner

WARREN, Texas — It's been almost 15 years since the Warren Warriors have had a winning season. But despite their record, the Warriors have made steady progress under head coach Jay Buckner.

"We had a very productive year offensively last year and we averaged 25 points a game," Buckner said. "I was told by several coaches last year that they had to really prepare for us. I think this is a team that's going to bring a little more confidence than what we have seen in the past. They're confident in their abilities and their expectations are higher. Anytime you have some confidence and some expectations you have the makings of a potentially good season."

With the move to district 12-3A-DII, winning won't come easy for the Warriors.

"Obviously Newton is cream of the crop and they have been for a long time," Buckner said. "Honestly it's a difficult district and we know nothing is going to be easy but we feel like if we can prove a little bit defensively and our offense continues what it did last year, we have a good chance at being competitive this year."

The Warriors bring back a wealth of talent and experience, including running backs Kevin Kirk and Luke Whisneant.

"We expect big things out of both those kids," Buckner said. "Luke had a good year for us last year until he suffered his injury. He's fully healthy now and excited to start the season. He's also our unspoken leader. Kevin is a phenomenal athlete and we feel like he's going to have a great year for us."

The Warriors open their season at home against Huntington on Friday, August 28.

WARREN WARRIORS

Last Year: (2-8, 0-7)

Starters Returning: Offense (6), Defense (5)

Players to Watch: RB/DL Luke Whisneant, RB Kevin Kirk, TE/DE Colin Pelts, TE/LB Mason Conner

HISTORY

District Championships: (3) 1956, 58, 90

Playoff Appearances: (4) 1956, 58, 90, 2005

Playoff Record: (0-4-1)

Deepest Playoff Run: Regional Finalist (1958)

Most Wins in a Season: (9) 1956, 58

Undefeated Regular Seasons: (2) 1956, 58

Dave Campbell's Texas Football 12-3A-DII Prediction: 6th