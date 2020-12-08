409Sports Two-A-Days 2020: Sabine Pass

After opting out of district play in 2019, the Sharks are back to compete for a playoff spot in 12-2A-II

SABINE PASS, Texas — It's been a roller coaster of events for the Sabine Pass Sharks over the past two seasons.

In 2018, the Sharks folded their season just two games in due to injuries and low numbers. Then in 2019, the Sharks opted out of the UIL thanks again to low numbers. Leaving the Sharks without a district to compete in.

But that was then, this is now and the Sharks are back, ready to compete for a playoff spot in district 12-2A-DII.

"We're real excited," Sharks head coach Jason Thibodeaux said. "We're in a real competitive district now with Deweyville moving down and High Island is back to 11-man football. But I think our district is going to be a real competitive district for us and I think that's why our kids are so excited."

The Sharks will rely heavily on experienced playmakers Ahmad Lorthridge and Jeann Zuniga to carry the load.

"Our guys are very flexible," Thibodeaux said. "We throw the ball a lot and both of them can throw. "Ahmad can go out and play receiver and Jeann can go out and play receiver.They can do either or."

The Sharks open their season on the road at Colmesneil on Thursday, September 3.