409Sports Two-A-Days 2020: Sabine Pass

SABINE PASS, Texas — It's been a roller coaster of events for the Sabine Pass Sharks over the past two seasons.
In 2018, the Sharks folded their season just two games in due to injuries and low numbers. Then in 2019, the Sharks opted out of the UIL thanks again to low numbers. Leaving the Sharks without a district to compete in.
But that was then, this is now and the Sharks are back, ready to compete for a playoff spot in district 12-2A-DII.
"We're real excited," Sharks head coach Jason Thibodeaux said. "We're in a real competitive district now with Deweyville moving down and High Island is back to 11-man football. But I think our district is going to be a real competitive district for us and I think that's why our kids are so excited."
The Sharks will rely heavily on experienced playmakers Ahmad Lorthridge and Jeann Zuniga to carry the load.
"Our guys are very flexible," Thibodeaux said. "We throw the ball a lot and both of them can throw. "Ahmad can go out and play receiver and Jeann can go out and play receiver.They can do either or."
The Sharks open their season on the road at Colmesneil on Thursday, September 3.
SABINE PASS SHARKS
Last Year: (1-6)
Starters Returning: Offense (8), Defense (7)
Players to Watch: WR Jeann Zuniga, RB Grayson Johnson, ATH Ahmad Lorthridge, ATH Jermery Fonntenette, OL/DL Khiamauri Lawson
HISTORY
District Championships: (2) 1974, 83
Playoff Appearances: (4) 1974, 83, 2011, 16
Playoff Record: (0-4)
Deepest Playoff Run: Bi-District Finalist (1975, 83, 2011, 16)
Most Wins in a Season: (9) 1982
SCHEDULE
Sept. 3 - at Colmesneil Bulldogs
Sept. 11 - TBD
Sept. 18 - TBD
Sept. 25 - vs Acadian Christian Home School (LA) Defenders
Oct. 2 - OPEN
Oct. 9 - vs Burkeville Mustangs*
Oct. 16 - at Deweyville Pirates*
Oct. 23 - vs High Island Cardinals*
Oct. 30 - at Evadale Rebels*
Nov. 6- vs Hull-Daisetta Bobcats*
