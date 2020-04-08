409Sports Two-A-Days 2020: Hull-Daisetta

After a year hiatus, head coach Stan Hodges returns to lead the Bobcats

DAISETTA, Texas — After stepping away from his head coaching role a year ago, Stan Hodges is back to lead the Bobcats.

"Anytime you get a chance to take a leave and get a chance to come back and do things that you love, it's awesome," Hodges said.

It's been three years since the Bobcats have had a winning season, but with a wealth of talent on both sides of the ball, the Bobcats should be in the hunt for a district title after dropping down to 12-2A-DII.

"Anytime you go apples to apples and you play other schools in you're same area then it always gives you a chance," Hodges said. "There's not any week that's going to be a gimme. We have to show up and play and we have to continue to work."

The Bobcats will have nine starters return to the Wing-T offense, including all-district standouts Bryce Aguirre and quarterback Landyn Sellers.

"He grows and matures as a man each and everyday," Hodges said. "He's coachable. He can play running back, he can play fullback, he can play quarterback, he can play receiver. They'res not any position he can't play."

Hodges expect this year's squad to be a close knit group and play like a champion.

"We don't worry about the scoreboard. we worry about their attitudes and their effort," Hodges said. "We're always going to do our best, we're always going to try and we're always going to get after it."

The Bobcats will open their season on the road at Somerville on Friday, August 28.

HULL-DAISETTA BOBCATS

Last Year: (2-7, 0-5)

Starters Returning: Offense (6), Defense (6)

Players to Watch: QB/LB Landyn Sellers, WR/DB Devante Broussard, RB/LB Bryce Aguirre, TE/DL Deon Reed

Dave Campbell's Texas Football 12-2A-II Prediction: 3rd

HISTORY

District Championships: (27) 1936, 37, 38, 40, 44, 61, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 77, 78, 79, 83, 84, 86, 90, 91, 94, 2003, 04, 07, 08, 12, 13, 16

Playoff Appearances: (37) 1936, 37, 38, 40, 44, 61, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 77, 78, 79, 83, 84, 86, 89, 90, 91, 93, 94, 98, 99, 2000, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 12, 13, 16, 17

Playoff Record: (23-32-1)

State Champions: 1979

State Finalist: 1961

Most Wins in a Season: 14 (1961)

Undefeated Regular Seasons: (6) 1936, 37, 38, 61, 63, 64