409Sports Two-A-Days 2020: Deweyville

With a drop to 12-2A-DII, the Pirates will be in the mix for the district title

DEWEYVILLE, Texas — After being one of the smallest schools in 12-2A-DI, The Deweyville Pirates are looking forward to being on a more level playing field with their drop to 12-2A-DII and a wealth of experience coming back.

"It helps big time to have that experience," Deweyville head coach Brandon Prouse said. "They're stronger, they're smarter and they've had game reps. It makes a big difference. They're not thinking, they're reacting to playing and that's a big deal."

Despite the division drop, Prouse knows the district title won't come easy.

"I think it's going to be a great district," Prouse said. "Hull-Daisetta returns a lot. Evadale is always tough and it's a rivalry game with us. Burkville will be tough and they have some great athletes. High Island has more kids than we got and Sabine Pass will have some great kids."

Though the Pirates offensive line will be depleted this season, Prouse will stick to his slot-t attack, led by fullback Cade Watson.

"He (Watson) came on late last year," Prouse said. "It took a little bit but he's explosive. He's very quick and we're excited about him."

The Pirates will open their season at home against West Hardin on Friday, August 28.

"I think if we can stay healthy," Prouse said. "That's the key and that's with everybody in the state. I think in the end of things, we'll be right in the mix."

DEWEYVILLE PIRATES

Last Year: (6-5, 3-2)

Bi-District Finalist

Playoff Results: Harleton (L 46-7)

Starters Returning: Offense (6), Defense (6)

Players to Watch: RB/DB Cade Watson, FB/DE Ryan Bland, OL/DL Luis Gonzalez, OL/DL Nick Gore, OL/DL Nathan Parker, WR/DB Justin Brister

Dave Campbell's Texas Football 12-2A-DII Prediction: 2nd

HISTORY

District Championships: (4) 1980, 81, 82, 85

Playoff Appearances: (12) 1980, 81, 82, 85, 96, 2005, 06, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19

Playoff Record: (0-11)

Most Wins in a Season: (9) 1981, 82, 2013

Undefeated Regular Seasons: (1) 1982