409Sports Two-A-Days 2020: Beaumont United

The Timberwolves will be led by Beaumont native and first-year head coach Marcus Graham

BEAUMONT, Texas — After coaching stops in El Paso and Duncanville, Beaumont native Marcus Graham returns to his hometown, where he’ll take over as head coach for Beaumont United.

“It’s a dream come true,” Graham said. “Anytime you get to start up a program and be from your hometown, you have all your friends, family, classmates, etc. It’s nothing better.”

The Timberwolves dropped to 9-5A-DI after spending two seasons in 21-6A.

“Anytime you have a chance to move down like that, you have a level playing field,” Graham said. “We expect to win, bottom line.”

For the Timberwolves to make the playoffs for the first time in school history, Graham will have to replace a number of key starters on both sides of the ball. Including standout quarterback, Zemaiah Vaughn.

“Replacing somebody like him is going to be very difficult,” Graham said. “But we have a couple of guys right now that are fighting for that position and we’ll be in great hands if either one of them comes out on top.”

One player to watch for this fall will be junior defensive back Chandler Rivers, who already has offers from Utah, Houston and Tulane.

“He sets a model and example of how you want a lot of guys to work and how to carry themselves,” Graham said. “That’s all we want to ask of Chandler. Continue being yourself.”

With the pandemic canceling spring football and limited summer strength and condition workouts, the Timberwolves are still putting the pieces together for the upcoming season.

“The evaluation process really has never started,” Graham said. “We’re finally going to get a chance to see guys with pads on and see who’s physical, who’s not physical and still find out how we’re going to put those pieces together.”

The Timberwolves will open their season at home against West Brook on Friday, September 28.

BEAUMONT UNITED TIMBERWOLVES

Last Year: (5-5, 2-5)

Starters Returning: Offense (2), Defense (4)

Players to Watch: DB Chandler Rivers, DL Roland Trent, LB Devonte Allison, WR Julius Stelly

HISTORY

Most Wins in a Season: (5) 2019

Dave Campbell's Texas Football 9-5A-DI Prediction: 2nd