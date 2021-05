409Sports High School Roundup: April 30

LC-M advances to the Area Round after eliminating Hardin-Jefferson

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL (REPORTED SCORES)

21-5A

Barbers Hill 9 Nederland 1

Port Neches-Groves 9 Galena Park 1

17-4A

Rusk 4 Jasper 1

22-4A

Bridge City 2 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 0

Lumberton 1 West Orange-Stark 0 (Forfeit)

22-3A

Kirbyville 11 East Chambers 2

25-2A

Sabine Pass 16 Hull-Daisetta 7

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL (REPORTED SCORES)

5A BI-DISTRICT

Nederland vs (5) Santa Fe

Friday 7:00 pm, Anahuac

Winner vs Waltrip or Fulshear

5A BI-DISTRICT

Port Neches-Groves vs Friendswood

All games at Goose Creek Memorial

G1: Friendswood 10 PNG 0 Final-5

G2: Friday 6:00 pm

G3: Saturday 12:00 pm (if necessary)

Winner vs Lamar Consolidated

4A BI-DISTRICT

Jasper vs Mexia

Saturday 1:00 pm, Nacogdoches

Winner vs (3) Smithville or Burnet

4A BI-DISTRICT

Orangefield vs Splendora

G1: Splendora 9 Orangefield 1 Final

G2: Splendora 5 Orangefield 4 Final

Splendora wins series (2-0)

4A BI-DISTRICT

(22) Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Hardin-Jefferson

All games at Bridge City

G1: Hardin-Jefferson 14 LCM 4 Final-6

G2: Hardin-Jefferson 4 LCM 12 Final

G3: Hardin-Jefferson 1 LCM 2 Final

LC-M wins series

Area

LC-M vs Bellville

4A BI-DISTRICT

Lumberton vs (18) Huffman Hargrave

All games at Crosby

G1: (18) Huffman 6 Lumberton 0 Final

G2: (18) Huffman 8Lumberton 6 Final

Huffman Hargrave wins series

AREA

Huffman Hargrave vs (8) El Campo

4A BI-DISTRICT

Bridge City vs Liberty

G1: Liberty 4 Bridge City 0 Final

G2: Liberty 7 Bridge City 1 Final

Liberty wins series (2-0)

3A BI-DISTRICT

Kirbyville vs Central Heights

All games at Lufkin Hudson

G1: Kirbyville 8 Central Heights 1 Final

G2: Kirbyville 8 Central Heights 1 Final

Kirbyville wins series

Area

Kirbyville vs Boling or New Waverly

3A BI-DISTRICT

(25) Woodville vs Pollok Central

G1: Woodville 5 Pollok Central 3 Final

G2: Friday 6:00 pm, Pollok Central

G3: Saturday 2:00 pm, Pollok Central (if necessary)

Winner vs Hempstead or Hardin

3A BI-DISTRICT

Buna vs Huntington

G1: Friday 6:30 pm, Buna

G2: Saturday 1:00 pm, Huntington

G3: Following completion of Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs (23) East Bernard

3A BI-DISTRICT

Warren vs (18) Diboll

All games at Jasper

G1: Warren 3 (18) Diboll 1 Final

G2: Saturday 1:00 pm

G3: Following completion of Game 2 (if necessary)

Winner vs Danbury or Onalaska

2A BI-DISTRICT

Sabine Pass vs (1) West Sabine

G1: West Sabine 20 Sabine Pass 1 Final-3

G2: West Sabine 17 Sabine Pass 1 Final-3

West Sabine wins series (2-0)

2A BI-DISTRICT

(13) Deweyville vs Brookeland

All games at Jasper

G1: Deweyville 14 Brookeland 5 Final

G2: Deweyville 7 Brookeland 2 Final

Deweyville wins series (2-0)

AREA

Deweyville vs Groveton or Timpson

2A BI-DISTRICT

(25) Evadale vs Woden

Friday 5:00 pm, Corrigan Camden

Winner vs (2) Lovelady or Garrison

1A BI-DISTRICT

High Island vs Chireno

Friday 5:00 pm, Kountze

Winner vs Wells