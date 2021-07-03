409 Sports High School Basketball Roundup: March 6

Hardin-Jefferson advances to 4A State Championship

For the second time in three years, the Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks will play for the 4A State Championship after dominating (13) Boerne, 73-54.

Freshman guard Kendall Sneed led the Lady Hawks with 25 points, while Ashlon Jackson (18), Makenna Henry (11) and Molly Beavers (10) finished with double-digits as well.

Hardin-Jefferson (30-0) will face (2) Canyon (29-1) in the 4A State Championship on Thursday, March 11 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Tip off is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Over in Class 5A, the Beaumont United SheWolves state title hopes came to an end after falling to (1) Cedar Park, 75-51 in the 5A State Semifinals.

The SheWolves trailed 34-29 at the break, but things fell apart in the second half after the Timberwolves went on a 19-2 run late in the third and outscored Beaumont United 41-22 to seal their fate.

Princess Anderson led the SheWolves with 31 points.

Beaumont United ends their season 21-1 overall with the State Semifinals appearance their longest playoff run in program history.

High School Boy's Basketball