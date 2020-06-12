409Sports High School Basketball Roundup: December 5

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
BOYS NON-DISTRICT
Pasadena Dobie 55 Beaumont West Brook 64
Goose Creek Memorial 64 Port Arthur Memorial 50
Beaumont United 75 Houston Sharpstown 55
Silsbee 52 Barbers Hill 57
Hamshire-Fannett 40 Nederland 46
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 63 Hardin-Jefferson 84
East Chambers 64 Vidor 51
Livingston 59 Woodville 55
Coldspring-Oakhurst 64 Orangefield 62
Bridge City 76 Evadale 40
Newton 61 Lufkin Pineywoods 38
Anahuac 32 Tarkington 64
Hull-Daisetta 51 Hardin 25
GIRLS NON-DISTRICT
Port Neches-Groves 45 East Chambers 41
Newton 28 Shelbyville 57