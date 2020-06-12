x
Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

Sports

409Sports High School Basketball Roundup: December 5

Nederland remains undefeated after win over Hamshire-Fannett

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS NON-DISTRICT

Pasadena Dobie 55 Beaumont West Brook 64

Goose Creek Memorial 64 Port Arthur Memorial 50

Beaumont United 75 Houston Sharpstown 55

Silsbee 52 Barbers Hill 57

Hamshire-Fannett 40 Nederland 46

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 63 Hardin-Jefferson 84

East Chambers 64 Vidor 51

Livingston 59 Woodville 55

Coldspring-Oakhurst 64 Orangefield 62

Bridge City 76 Evadale 40

Newton 61 Lufkin Pineywoods 38

Anahuac 32 Tarkington 64

Hull-Daisetta 51 Hardin 25

GIRLS NON-DISTRICT 

Port Neches-Groves 45 East Chambers 41

Newton 28 Shelbyville 57

