With softball season just getting underway, it's time to reveal our 409 Sports Preseason Softball Rankings. Keep in mind early rankings are weighed heavily on last year's results.
So far there have been some big time wins by these teams. LCM opened the year with a 4-3 win over defending 4A State Champion Liberty, while district rival Bridge City is also off to a great start after beating Buna, 11-3.
Be sure to check back each week for updated rankings.
409 Sports Preseason Softball Rankings
1. Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Last Year: (25-5), 4A Area Finalist
2. Bridge City
Last Year: (27-8-1), 4A Area Finalist
3. Nederland
(18-12-2), 5A Bi-District Finalist
4. Buna
Last Year: (31-2), 3A State Quarterfinalist
5. Kirbyville
Last Year: (25-8), 3A Bi-District Finalist
6. Port Neches-Groves
Last Year: (18-13-1), 5A Bi-District Finalist
7. Evadale
Last Year: (19-6), 2A Regional Quarterfinalist
8. Woodville
Last Year: (17-18), 3A Area Finalist
9. Jasper
Last Year: (19-14), 4A Bi-District Finalist
10. Kelly
Last Year: (15-12-1), TAPPS DI Regional Finalist