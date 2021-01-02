2021 SETCA Hall of Honor and Coaches of the Year Banquet

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Southeast Texas Coaches Association held its annual Hall of Honor and Coaches of the Year Banquet in Beaumont on Saturday afternoon.
The 2021 Hall of Honor Class includes Jay Stone, Rosetta Wilson Aarons, Andy Evans and Wade Phillips.
The following coaches were named Coaches of the Year in their respective sports.
SETCA 2020 Coaches of The Year
Football: Brandon Prouse – Deweyville
Volleyball: Tammy White – Huffman-Hargrave
Boys Cross Country: Kris Gilmore – Huffman-Hargrave
Girls Cross Country: Todd Sutherland – East Chambers
Boys Basketball: Jake McDonald – Orangefield
Girls Basketball: Mike Fogo – Hardin-Jefferson
Baseball: Chad Landry – Bridge City
Softball: Rebekah Ragsdale – Orangefield
Boys Golf: Jerry Honza – Port Neches-Groves
Girls Golf: Bart Williams – Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Boys Tennis: Jorge Lopez – Nederland
Girls Tennis: Diana Caston – Kirbyville
Boys Powerlifting: Justin Trahan – West Orange-Stark
Girls Powerlifting: Rodney Burks – Vidor
Boys Soccer: Jackie Brown – East Chambers
Girls Soccer: Aimee Bates – Port Neches-Groves
Boys Track: Chris Fontenot – East Chambers
Girls Track: Hiawatha Hickman – West Orange-Stark
Assistant Coach of the Year: Chris Fontenot – East Chambers
Referee of the Year: Terry Falgout
Van Thomas Media Person of the Year: Ashly Elam