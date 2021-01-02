2021 SETCA Hall of Honor and Coaches of the Year Banquet

The 2021 Hall of Honor Class includes Jay Stone, Rosetta Wilson Aarons, Andy Evans and Wade Phillips

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Southeast Texas Coaches Association held its annual Hall of Honor and Coaches of the Year Banquet in Beaumont on Saturday afternoon.

The 2021 Hall of Honor Class includes Jay Stone, Rosetta Wilson Aarons, Andy Evans and Wade Phillips.

The following coaches were named Coaches of the Year in their respective sports.

SETCA 2020 Coaches of The Year

Football: Brandon Prouse – Deweyville

Volleyball: Tammy White – Huffman-Hargrave

Boys Cross Country: Kris Gilmore – Huffman-Hargrave

Girls Cross Country: Todd Sutherland – East Chambers

Boys Basketball: Jake McDonald – Orangefield

Girls Basketball: Mike Fogo – Hardin-Jefferson

Baseball: Chad Landry – Bridge City

Softball: Rebekah Ragsdale – Orangefield

Boys Golf: Jerry Honza – Port Neches-Groves

Girls Golf: Bart Williams – Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Boys Tennis: Jorge Lopez – Nederland

Girls Tennis: Diana Caston – Kirbyville

Boys Powerlifting: Justin Trahan – West Orange-Stark

Girls Powerlifting: Rodney Burks – Vidor

Boys Soccer: Jackie Brown – East Chambers

Girls Soccer: Aimee Bates – Port Neches-Groves

Boys Track: Chris Fontenot – East Chambers

Girls Track: Hiawatha Hickman – West Orange-Stark

Assistant Coach of the Year: Chris Fontenot – East Chambers

Referee of the Year: Terry Falgout