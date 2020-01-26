BEAUMONT, Texas — The Southeast Texas Coaches Association held its annual Hall of Honor and Coaches of the Year Banquet in Beaumont on Saturday afternoon.

This year's Hall of Honor Class consisted of Matt Burnett, Steve Griffith, John Leonard and Johnie McDonald.

The following coaches were named Coaches of the Year in their respective sports.

Football: Mike McEachern-Huffman Hargrave

Volleyball: Tammy White-Huffman Hargrave

Boys Cross Country: Kris Gilmore-Huffman Hargrave

Girls Cross Country: Stephanie Williams-Orangefield

Boys Basketball: Todd Sutherland-East Chambers

Girls Basketball: Mike Fogo-Hardin-Jefferson

Boys Powerlifting: Ericka Richard-Bridge City

Girls Powerlifting: John Davis-Orangefield

Boys Golf: Bart Williams-LC-M

Girls Golf: Lindsay Miller-Hardin-Jefferson

Boys Tennis: Jorge Lopez-Nederland

Girls Tennis: Johnathan Snipes-East Chambers

Boys Track: Chris Fontenot-East Chambers

Girls Track: Johnathan Snipes-East Chambers

Boys Soccer: William Freeman-Goose Creek Memorial

Girls Soccer: Jason Hopson-Lumberton

Baseball: Jacob Hooker-Big Sandy

Softball: Garrett Gates-Huffman Hargrave

Assistant Coach: Edward Dyer-West Orange-Stark

Official of the Year: Ricky Prine

Trainer of the Year: J.B. Ashby-Kelly