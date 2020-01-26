BEAUMONT, Texas — The Southeast Texas Coaches Association held its annual Hall of Honor and Coaches of the Year Banquet in Beaumont on Saturday afternoon.
This year's Hall of Honor Class consisted of Matt Burnett, Steve Griffith, John Leonard and Johnie McDonald.
The following coaches were named Coaches of the Year in their respective sports.
Football: Mike McEachern-Huffman Hargrave
Volleyball: Tammy White-Huffman Hargrave
Boys Cross Country: Kris Gilmore-Huffman Hargrave
Girls Cross Country: Stephanie Williams-Orangefield
Boys Basketball: Todd Sutherland-East Chambers
Girls Basketball: Mike Fogo-Hardin-Jefferson
Boys Powerlifting: Ericka Richard-Bridge City
Girls Powerlifting: John Davis-Orangefield
Boys Golf: Bart Williams-LC-M
Girls Golf: Lindsay Miller-Hardin-Jefferson
Boys Tennis: Jorge Lopez-Nederland
Girls Tennis: Johnathan Snipes-East Chambers
Boys Track: Chris Fontenot-East Chambers
Girls Track: Johnathan Snipes-East Chambers
Boys Soccer: William Freeman-Goose Creek Memorial
Girls Soccer: Jason Hopson-Lumberton
Baseball: Jacob Hooker-Big Sandy
Softball: Garrett Gates-Huffman Hargrave
Assistant Coach: Edward Dyer-West Orange-Stark
Official of the Year: Ricky Prine
Trainer of the Year: J.B. Ashby-Kelly