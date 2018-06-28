The Nations World Series is a huge event that hosts nearly 100 teams each summer. Like many baseball fields across the country, the infield is turfed. Temperatures on the field turf ranged from 100 to above 120 degrees during a game between the Gladiators and the Premier Thursday afternoon.

Of course the coaches constantly told their team to drink plenty of fluids, specifically water, and the Ford Park Fields staffs constantly restocked cold water coolers in the dugouts throughout the day.

During the game 12 Sports Anchor Lance Edwards attended, the staff brought new water twice.

