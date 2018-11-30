YARMOUTH (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- At just about any Yarmouth High School sporting event, you will find freshman Jared Conant.

His friends and classmates call him a “superfan," and he goes out of his way to make sure they get recognized for their hard work on the field.

His Instagram posts have turned him into a bit of a social media superstar.

"Everyone knows Jared," said Yarmouth sophomore Puja Patel.

"Everyone knows who Jared is," said alumnae Callie Decker.

Earning a spotlight on Jared's feed is a badge of honor.

"That's how everyone feels – I want to score so I can be on Jared's Instagram," said Decker.

Callie Decker remembers the night two years ago when she scored the game-winning goal against Greely, and the picture that followed.

"I was pretty psyched about it," she said.

Since being diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in second grade, Jared hasn't been able to play sports the way he used to, but he is still a member of the Yarmouth Clippers varsity soccer team. He uses a wheelchair to get around.

"It was getting harder to run. I couldn't keep up with everyone. It was hard watching my friends because they could do a lot of things more than I could," said Conant.

His father Barry – one of the school's varsity basketball coaches – remembers the night this fall when Jared's limitations stayed on the sidelines. It was at a soccer game against Lake Region, when Jared clocked his first varsity minutes.

"The whole point of this was to get him onto the field one time with his friends. He was a little apprehensive because his goal was to have his disease cured and then during his high school years get back on the field. He came to the realization after talking to coach wing this year that that wasn't going to happen to him," said Conant.

Jared was supposed to kick off the second half of the game and maybe throw the ball in from out-of-bounds.

Giovani Lopez, who plays for Lake Region, had a different idea.

"The first thought in my head was let's let him score," said Lopez. "[It's] a surge of energy and confidence in yourself. You just get pumped up. A kid that has never had the chance to do that, and gets the chance to do that – I was like, let's let him score. He's going to remember this for the rest of his life."

Conant scored a goal in his first varsity game. A few weeks later, the football team had plans for him, too.

"I couldn't believe it. I never thought I would do that," said Conant.

"A lot of times I think about how I would act if I was in a wheelchair and had a disease like him and it's easy to get down on yourself and feel frustrated about the situation that you're in and I think it's huge that he just doesn't. If he does he doesn't show it," said Decker. "He's always happy and always excited for other people and what they accomplish and that's really, really special."

