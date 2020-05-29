98-year-old veteran honored for her service during WWII

A ceremony held Friday honored her with an American flag pin and a certificate acknowledging her service.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 98-year-old veteran and Grand Rapids native was honored Friday for her service in World War II.

Aldean Mason served as a nurse in the United States Army Nurse Corps during the war. She started treating wounded American soldiers in France, then her unit was sent to Germany where they treated Holocaust survivors.

Mason now lives at Azpira Place of Breton in Kentwood. A ceremony held Friday honored her with an American flag pin and a certificate acknowledging her service.

The event was made possible by Hospice of Michigan's We Honor Veterans program, which offers enhanced end of life care to veterans in hospice.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO: