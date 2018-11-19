GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - It's not a joke...it's a serious topic.

About 60 percent of the people in this world live without a toilet.

Hundreds of millions of people practice open defecation. That means they use the bathroom outside, on the ground.

More people own cell phones than toilets.

The statistics are staggering, and it's hard to picture the true magnitude of the social issue of personal sanitation. But picture yourself or your children using the bathroom in the open and without a way to wipe or flush. Now multiply that by whole cities, countries and regions.

Easier to picture, but not easier to stomach.

That's why the United Nations and the World Health Organization have declared the fact that the majority of human beings can't safely dispose of their own waste a global sanitation crisis.

Nov. 19 is an official UN day set aside to be reminded of this crisis and what can be done to solve it.

It's World Toilet Day!

It's #WorldToiletDay & your actions are important



🚽1/5 of schools worldwide have no toilet facilities at all

🚽900 million schoolchildren have nowhere to wash their hands

🚽80% of all our wastewater flows back into the environment without being treatedhttps://t.co/fRW2r2vxVf pic.twitter.com/REoH4gKNr7 — UN-Water (@UN_Water) November 18, 2018

Past themes of World Toilet Day have been "wastewater," "toilets and jobs" and "toilets and nutrition." This year's theme is "When Nature Calls."

"When Nature Calls" focuses on nature-based solutions to the sanitation and water crisis. UN-Water (the official director of World Toilet Day) suggests harnessing the power of ecosystems might help to relieve this issue.

Solutions that go along with this year's theme would be made from all-natural resources.

One option is to make composting latrines instead of full-functioning toilets. Toilets are expensive, but properly-made latrines can capture and treat the human waste on site. This would also make a free supply of fertilizer for crops.

Another nature-based option is wetlands and reed-beds. These act as natural filters to drain waste water through natural resources like the reeds.

The United Nations says they are following this narrative: "We must build toilets and sanitation systems that work in harmony with ecosystems.”

Building sanitation systems that are affordable and accessible for all humans is a crisis because it affects everyone's health in the long run.

A few of the diseases that are spread without the proper disposal of human waste are cholera, diarrhea, typhoid, dysentery and schistosomiasis. Most of these can result in death.

Having a safe space to use the bathroom is important for everyone, but especially women and children. It is common knowledge that going to the bathroom means exposing yourself, and that's why we feel in America it's necessary to have closed doors and cubicles for personal safety. In some places such as India, the lack of toilets can cause an increase in rape.

So...what can even be done about a problem on such a large scale?

Like anything else, the first step was to set a goal. In this case, the UN set Sustainable Development Goal 6: Ensure access to water and sanitation for all. For a full report on Sustainable Development Goal 6, click here.

We are not currently on track to reach Sustainable Development Goal 6 by 2030, according to the UN.

Big moves are being made to get this goal back on track.

Bill Gates is at the forefront of the fight for sanitary waste removal across the globe. Earlier this month, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation co-hosted the first Reinvented Toilet Expo in Beijing. Products featured at the expo were designed "to kill pathogens that make people sick" and to "transform human waste into valuable resources at a low cost to users—all without connections to water supply or sewer systems."

The foundation also headed up the Reinvent the Toilet Challenge, which began in 2011. Gates unveiled his reinvented toilet in early November in Beijing. It's a waterless toilet that changes human waste into usable fertilizer.

According to Bloomberg, Bill Gates has spent $200 million on the sanitation crisis in the past 7 years. But you don't have to spend millions to be a part of reaching Sustainable Development Goal 6.

You can donate to organizations working against the sanitation crisis, such as Water.org. You can educate yourself and others about the sanitation crisis. And you can think up some great ideas for how to sustainably and naturally dispose of human waste. Who knows - you may be the inventor of the next great toilet.

Happy World Toilet Day!

© 2018 KARE