ORLANDO, Fla. — A worker fell and died at Walt Disney World's Epcot, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to a reported industrial accident around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday and found a man had fallen to his death, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
He was pronounced dead by the Reedy Creek Fire Department.
There are no signs of foul play, deputies say, and an investigation is ongoing.
What other people are reading right now:
- 'Storm of the Century' slams into Florida bringing surge, tornadoes on this day in 1993
- Hollywood actors, coaches linked to college admissions bribery case
- Worker falls to his death at Epcot
- 3 people killed in fiery Polk Co. crash
- Dad gets 15,000+ messages and calls after Florida sons buy giant birthday billboard
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.