WOOD COUNTY, Texas — An Aryan Circle gang member has been taken into custody after a manhunt in Wood County Friday.

According to Hawkins police, Ronald Riva, from Midland, fled from police and was considered "armed and dangerous."

According to Wood County Precinct 2 Constable Kelly Smith, Riva was being tracked by a K9 Deputy Juma, who had taken law enforcement to the Farm-to-Market 14 area in Wood County. Riva was located near where Juma's track ended.

During the search, Smith said a helicopter was called in to assist with the search.