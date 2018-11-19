Editor's note: Some may find the details of this story disturbing.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – St. Louis County police are looking for an armed and dangerous man who sexually assaulted at least one person before fatally shooting a woman inside Catholic Supply in west St. Louis County.

Officers responded to Catholic Supply in the 14000 block of Manchester Road around 3:20 p.m. This is located unincorporated St. Louis County.

A 53-year-old woman was transported to a hospital in critical condition. At about 7:40, police said she had died. It’s unclear how many people the suspect sexually assaulted. Police said in a press conference the victim or victims did not know the suspect.

A St. Louis County police source told 5 On Your Side, police initially responded to reports that the shooter entered Catholic Supply and made all of the women inside take off their clothes. According to that source, he then sexually assaulted at least three of the women and shot one of them in the head.

The suspect is described as a white man between 40 and 50 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall with a heavy build. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a large belt with a black or gray hat. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should call 911 or contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.

Police said the name of the suspect will likely be released after next of kin have been notified.

Catholic Supply is a religious gift store with church supplies, furnishings and other items. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Statement from Archdiocese of St. Louis

Our hearts go out to the victims of this horrific tragedy at Catholic Supply. We are praying for these victims, especially the victim in critical condition at this time. We join with civil authorities asking for the community’s assistance in apprehending the culprit of this crime.

We’re asking for prayers for those involved and their families. — Catholic Supply (@catholicsupply) November 19, 2018

