HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. -- A baby choking on mashed potatoes at a restaurant during Thanksgiving was saved by a quick-acting patron who performed first aid.

News outlets report that Hannah Jarvis and her 7-month-old daughter, Calli, were celebrating Thanksgiving at the Golden Corral restaurant when the baby started choking.

Restaurant patron Debra Rouse performed back blows on the baby, who started breathing again.

"I will never forget the many tears that were shed today in Golden Corral as this angel stepped in," Jarvis wrote on her Facebook page about Rouse.

Jarvis said her daughter was later treated at an emergency room and is doing fine.

Rouse and Jarvis later connected on Facebook, sharing photos of Rouse with Calli. The trio also met together on Saturday.

"I’m soooooooo THANKFUL to God for having me in the right place at the right time!!! God, You are WORTHY," Rouse wrote with one photo.

© 2018 WFMY