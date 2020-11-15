Woman found dead near drainage ditch in Chambers County

At this time, this scene is being investigated as a homicide while medical examiners perform an autopsy.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was found dead near a drainage ditch Saturday in Chambers County.

The body was found in the 1500 block of Hankamer Loop Road.

The woman has not been identified at this time, but deputies described her as a white or Hispanic woman believed to be short in stature and possibly heavy set.

At this time, this scene is being investigated as a homicide while medical examiners perform an autopsy.

Anyone with information on this case that may be helpful to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office is encouraged to call 409-267-2500 or call Crime Stoppers at 844-860-8477.