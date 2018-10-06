Crews are on the scene of a home explosion on Cleveland's east side Sunday afternoon.

The East Cleveland Police Department confirms that the explosion occurred at a home located at 1067 East 125th Street.

Multiple depts. responding to house explosions on E. 125th in E. Cle. Viewer video from Kevin Davis @wkyc pic.twitter.com/lvKroVg6Wo — Megan Gallagher (@MegtheNewsie) June 10, 2018

The explosion's fire traveled to four neighboring homes including an apartment.

Officials stated that 5-8 additional homes were evacuated as a precaution.

According to officials,a woman is dead and a man suffered severe burns.

The area is shutdown at this time.

Multiple agencies are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WKYC for updates

*A previous version of this story stated that three people were injured, that was incorrect. The story has been updated with the accurate information.

PHOTOS | East Cleveland home explosion PHOTO: Craig Roberson, WKYC 01 / 14 PHOTO: Craig Roberson, WKYC 01 / 14

Tweets by ClevelandFire

© 2018 WKYC