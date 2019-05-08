WILLS POINT, Texas — The Wills Point Police Department is searching for two missing girls.

According to police, the girls were last seen together Saturday.

Emelyn Brunson is 5'3'' and 155 lbs. She was last seen wearing black shorts, a teal shirt and white Nike shoes.

Leslea Elwood is 5'1'' and 98 lbs. She was last seen wearing black shorts, a white shirt and white Croc shoes.

If you have any any information on the whereabouts of Emelyn and Leslea, you are urged to call the Wills Point Police Department at 903-873-2588.