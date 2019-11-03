There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's own Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history.

Show announcements have begun trickling in for the 2019 season and we will add to this list as more are announced.

January 4 - Red Rocks Local Set Dinner with Zoe Berman and J. Calvin

January 18 - Red Rocks Local Set Dinner with Venture Still and J.J. Beavauis

February 1 - Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks ft. Atmosphere, De La Soul, Living Legends, Watsky

February 2 - Red Rocks Local Set Dinner with Float Like a Buffalo and Many Mountains

February 16 - Red Rocks Local Set Dinner with Collierad and Joel Ansett

March 9 - Red Rocks Local Set Dinner with Dream Feed and TMule

March 31 - Red Rocks Local Set Dinner with Sugar Ridge and Many Mountains

April 13 - Flatbush Zombies and Joey BadA$$ with The Underachievers, Kirk Knight, NYCK Caution

April 18 - Snoop Dogg with Ice Cube, Warren G and Tha Dogg Pound

April 19 - 311 and Method Man & Redman with The Green, Dizzy Wright, Jesse Royal

April 20 - Stick Figure with Pepper, Steel Pulse, The Movement, Iya Terra

April 26 - Pardon My French with DJ Snake, Tchami X Malaa and Mercer

April 27 - Lotus with Ghostland Observatory & special guests TBA

April 30 - The 1975 with Pale Waves and No Rome

May 1 - Interpol with Car Seat Headrest, Japanese Breakfast, Sunflower Bean

May 2 - Twiddle, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong with Kitchen Dwellers

May 3 - Shpongle with very special guests

May 4 - Shpongle with very special guests

May 5 - Nghtmre & Slander with AFK, Tisoki, Wavedash

May 7 - 4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince with the Colorado Symphony

May 8 - The Music of ABBA

May 9 - Vulfpeck with Khruangbin and Cory Henry

May 11 - Papadosio, The Polish Ambassador featuring Wildlight and Random Rab & The Penumbra Live Band

May 12 - Luke Combs with Lanco and Jameson Rodgers

May 13 - I Prevail with Animals as Leaders, Issues and Justin Stone

May 14 - Lord Huron with Lucius

May 15 - Walk Off The Earth with Matt and Kim

May 18 - Global Dub Festival feat. Adventure Club, Bear Grillz, Said the Sky, Riot Ten, Dirt Monky, Kai Wachi, Kompany b2b Tynan, Yaks b2b Somnium Sound

May 19 - Trevor Noah

May 20 - Florence + the Machine with Christine and the Queens

May 21 - Florence + the Machine with Christine and the Queens

May 23 - Iration, UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell & Astro, Toots & The Maytals, Fortunate Youth, Fiji and Nattali Rize

May 24 - The Devil Makes Three with Lucero

May 26 - Celtic Woman

May 29 - Phil Lesh and the Terrapin Family Band with the Infamous Stringdusters

May 30 - Béla Fleck: Friends & Family ft. the Colorado Symphony

May 31 - Chromeo and Thievery Corporation with Big Freedia, Adeline and Peanut Butter Wolf

June 1 - Moe. with Mike Gordon and White Denim

June 5 - Billie Eilish with Denzel Curry

June 6 - Brit Floyd

June 7 - Michael Franti & Spearhead with Snarky Puppy and Victoria Canal

June 8 - Big Head Todd and the Monsters with Toad the Wet Sprocket & Colin Hay

June 9 - Dispatch with The Record Company

June 10 - Sublime with Rome with special guests Soja and Common Kings

June 11 - Rainbow Kitten Surprise with Caamp

June 12 - Young the Giant with Fitz and the Tantrums and Coin

June 13 - San Holo with Shallou, Clams Casino, Chet Porter, Taska Black and Duskus b2b Eastghost

June 14 - Anderson .Paak with Earl Sweatshirt and Thundercat

June 15 - Rage on the Rocks 2019: Lettuce with TAUK and The Soul Rebels

June 16 - Nahko and Medicine for the People, Trevor Hall with Ayla Nereo

June 18 - Turnpike Troubadours with Pat Green, American Aquarium and Parker McCollum

June 19 - Zedd with Hippie Sabotage, Snakehips and Dwilly

June 20 - John Fogerty

June 21 - Umphrey’s McGee with Spafford

June 22 - Umphrey’s McGee with TBA

June 23 - Umphrey’s McGee feat. a Led Zeppelin set with Jason Bonham

June 25 - Death Cab for Cutie with Mitski

June 26 - Kacey Musgraves

July 2 - Deadrocks VI with Zeds Dead

July 3 - Deadrocks VI with Zeds Dead

July 4 - Blues Traveler with Leftover Salmon and Jackie Greene

July 5 - The Avett Brothers with Erika Wennerstrom

July 6 - The Avett Brothers with Nicole Atkins

July 7 - The Avett Brothers with Lake Street Drive

July 8 - MercyMe

July 10 - Face Vocal Band, opener TBA

July 11 - Louis The Child with Gryffin, Chelsea Cutler, EVAN GIIA

July 12 - The Motet and Galactic with Moon Hooch

July 14 - Pink Martini & Mary Chapin Carpenter with the Colorado Symphony

July 15 - Lyle Lovett and His Large Band with Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder

July 16 - Norah Jones with Mavis Staples

July 17 - The Head & the Heart with special guests

July 18 - The Head & the Heart with Hippo Campus

July 19 - The String Cheese Incident with The Greyboy All-Stars

July 20 - The String Cheese Incident with Keller Williams

July 21 - The String Cheese Incident with The Del McCoury Band

July 22 - Diana Ross

July 23 - Neil Diamond Tribute

July 24 - Trampled by Turtles with Deer Tick and The Dead South

July 25 - Tenacious D with the Colorado Symphony

July 26 - Tedeschi Trucks Band with Blackberry Smoke, Shovels & Rope

July 27 - Tedeschi Trucks Band with Blackberry Smoke, Shovels & Rope

July 28 - John Prine with the Colorado Symphony and I'm With Her

July 29 - Chris Tomlin

July 30 - Chris Tomlin

July 31 - Peter Frampton

August 1 - Weird Al Yankovic with the Colorado Symphony

August 2 - My Morning Jacket with special guests

August 3 - My Morning Jacket with special guests

August 4 - Gregory Alan Isakov with Mountain Man

August 8 - O.A.R. with American Authors and Rozzi

August 13 - Judah & The Lion

August 15 - Shakey Graves with Dr. Dog and Caroline Rose

August 16 - John Butler Trio, Yonder Mountain String Band and guests

August 17 - Slightly Stoopid, Matisyahu, Tribal Seeds, Hirie

August 20 - The Piano Guys

August 21 - Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with Hiss Golden Messenger

August 22 - Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with Hiss Golden Messenger

August 23 - 1964 The Tribute

August 24 - Reggae On The Rocks with Rebelution, Protoje, Collie Buddz, Morgan Heritage, The Meditations and Judge Roughneck

August 27 - Slightly Stoopid with Matisyahu, Tribal Seeds and Hirie

August 28 - Josh Groban with the Colorado Symphony

August 29 - Joe Russo's Almost Dead

September 1 - KIDZ BOP World Tour

September 2 - Amos Lee with Patty Griffin

September 4 - Gary Clark Jr.

September 5 - The Wood Brothers with Fruition, Steep Canyon Rangers

September 8 - Dark Star Orchestra with Electric Hot Tuna

September 10 - An Evening With Mark Pkopfler and Band

September 11 - Old Dominion

September 12 - Alison Wonderland with Ekali, Medasin, Wuki

September 13 - Greensky Bluegrass with Lil Smokies

September 14 - Greensky Bluegrass with Rayland Baxter

September 15 - Greensky Bluegrass with Billy Strings

September 17 - Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit with David Crosby & Friends

September 22 - Rezz with special guests

September 25 - Tash Sultana with Kaiit

September 26 - Get the Led Out

September 29 - Lauren Daigle

October 2 - Rüfüs Du Sol with Bob Moses and special guests

October 3 - Rüfüs Du Sol with Bob Moses and special guests

October 6 - Mac DeMarco

October 8 - Vampire Weekend

October 17 - Wardruna with Mari Boine

