During a Sunday afternoon news conference, Intercontinental Terminals Company officials told us that it was the chemical compound naphtha that’s burning in the tanker at their La Porte facility. We would later learn that the fire spread to a tank containing xylene. Both are components of gasoline.

Naphtha releases carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide when ignited. And it is highly flammable.

According to the New Jersey Department of Health and Senior Services, the following are considered health risks associated with naptha:

It can affect you when breathed in and by passing through your skin

Contact can burn the skin and eyes

Breathing naptha can irritate the nose and throat

Exposure to naptha can cause headache, dizziness, nausea and vomiting

High exposure can cause drying and cracking of the skin

Repeated exposure may damage the nervous system and may affect the kidneys.

As for xylene, the New Jersey Department of Health says the following are health hazards associated with it,

Xylenes can affect you when inhaled and by passing through skin

Contact can irritate the skin and eyes. Prolonged or repeated contact can cause a skin rash, dryness and redness

Inhaling xylenes can irritate the nose and throat causing coughing and wheezing

Exposure can cause headaches, dizziness, lightheadedness and passing out. Repeated exposure can affect concentration, memory, vision and muscle coordination. Higher levels can cause coma and death.

Xylenes may damage the liver or kidneys

Xylenes are flammable liquids and dangerous fire hazards.

“Air monitoring is being done by authorities and ITC. Harris County pollution control and Harris County Hazmat is on the scene and they’re evaluating the air quality and we’re awaiting their results,” Alice Richardson with ITC told the media at the briefing.

She also said as of 3:30, crews were still in a defensive mode.

“We’re still assessing the fire,” said David Wascome, Senior VP of Operations. “We’re trying to put a game plan on how to tackle it.”

According to Harris County officials, the fire will likely burn through the night.