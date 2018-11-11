GREENSBORO (WFMY) - The Greensboro police officer who died Saturday night while responding to a call was identified as Jared William Franks.

Franks, 24, died when his car collided with another police car responding to a robbery call near South Elm Eugene Street and Webster Road. Franks and another officer were taken to the hospital. The second officer did not have life-threatening injuries.

Greensboro police chief Wayne Scott says Franks is the first Greensboro officer to die on-duty in 17 years. Franks was assigned to the District Two Patrol Division and joined GPD in June of 2016. He was a member of the GPD’s 101st Police Academy.

Scott says this is one of the most trying times he's experienced as Chief.

"It is with a heavy heart that this department and this community have lost a hero," Scott said during a news conference Sunday.

The actual crime Franks responded to is still under investigation.

Any public condolences can be directed to Greensboro Police Department Watch Operations at 100 E. Police Plaza, Greensboro NC, 27402.

