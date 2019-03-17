During a Sunday afternoon news conference, Intercontinental Terminal Companies officials told us that it was the chemical compound naphtha that’s burning in the tankers at their La Porte facility.

Naphtha is a gasoline component, which releases carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide when ignited. And it is highly flammable.

RELATED: Shelter-in-place expanded to include all of Deer Park; tank fire remains uncontrolled

RELATED: How to shelter-in-place

“Air monitoring is being done by authorities and ITC. Harris County pollution control and Harris county Hazmat is on the scene and they’re evaluating the air quality and we’re awaiting their results,” Alice Richardson with ITC told the media at the briefing.

She also said as of 3:30, crews were still in a defensive mode.

“We’re still assessing the fire,” said David Wascome, Senior VP of Operations. “We’re trying to put a game plan on how to tackle it.”

Wascome said as far as air quality, it’s been tested and is not at dangerous levels.

According to Harris County officials, the fire will likely burn through the night.